Le Pen’s party accused of tricking European Parliament

EPA/IAN LANGSDON
Click for full view

Leader of France's far-right party Front National (FN) and candidate for the 2017 French Presidential election, Marine Le Pen, delivers a statement on her new year wishes to the press at her campaign headquarters in Paris, France, 04 January 2017.

Author
NEOnline | TB By NEOnline | TB
Up Next
Published 13:11 January 6, 2017
Updated 13:11 January 6, 2017

Le Pen’s party accused of tricking European Parliament

By NEOnline | TB
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on Google+
Share on LinkedIn
+

French authorities have stepped up their investigation into accusations that members of the far right National Front tricked the European Parliament out of several hundred thousand euros paid to legislative aides.

As reported by The Associated Press (AP), party members are accused of using assistants for political activity even though they’re on the parliament’s payroll.

It’s one of multiple investigations around the National Front or its finances that are casting a shadow over party leader Marine Le Pen‘s campaign for France’s April-May presidential election.

The Paris prosecutor’s office said on January 5 that a judicial inquiry was opened last month into the use of parliamentary aides, on potential charges including fraud, abuse of trust and organized criminal activity.

Party treasurer Wallerand Saint Just said the accusations are unfounded and a “persecution” campaign aimed at hurting Le Pen’s presidential bid, reported AP.

Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on Google+
Share on LinkedIn
+
Load next: Merkel may have found a Bavarian appeasement formula