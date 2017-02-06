Le Pen launches her “France First” campaign

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

Marine Le Pen launched a “France First” campaign in emulation of the Donald Trump campaign on Sunday.

Speaking to a 4,000 people crowd in Lyon on Sunday, Le Pen said that Trump’s victory and Britain’s vote to leave the European Union gave the French a “reason to vote” as it became apparent that the status quo could be challenged.

Beyond her emphasis on immigration, Le Pen also spoke about the revival of “made in France” and a country with national borders, currency, and defense. Hailing Brexit, she promised to “release France from the tyranny of Brussels” and promised a referendum on EU membership six months after she comes to office.

“This election is a choice of civilization” Le Pen said dismissing globalization in the form of either immigration or international finance.

On Saturday, Le Pen published a 144-point programme, placing emphasis on favouring French citizens in social housing, public sector employment, and education, as well as promoting a national industrial policy.