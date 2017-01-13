Le Pen goes sightseeing in the Trump Tower

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

Front National leader Marine Le Pen was seen in the Trump Tower on Thursday with the party’s vice-president, Louis Aliot.

Asked by journalists, she said her trip to New York was “private.”

Le Pen is among the many leaders of the European far-right that rejoiced with the victory of President-elect Donald Trump. For Le Pen that is a “sign of hope,” and a “stone in the building of a new world.”

The appointed White House press secretary Sean Spicer says Le Pen will see no one from the transition team. He also noted that the Trump Tower is open to the public.

Trump has met with Nigel Farage, who also campaigned for the President-elect. The leader of the Dutch Party of Freedoms (PVV), Geert Wielders, also hailed Trump’s victory and was at the Republican National Convention in Cleveland for his nomination in July 2016.

Le Pen is campaigning with a “French-first” policy line, arguing that French nationals should have priority in jobs, housing, schools, etc.