Le Pen ahead of Macron in 2019 European election polling

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

Marine Le Pen Rassemblement National, which was formerly known as the National Front, is polling ahead of President Emmanuel Macron’s République En Marche for the first time since he came into office in May 2017.

The ifop poll published on November 5 concerned voters’ opinions in the run-up to next May’s European Parliament elections, which saw Le Pen’s right-wing movement polling 1 percentage point ahead of Macron with 20% of those asked saying they backed

France’s right is doing significantly better than the pro-EU centrists that are aligned with Macron after Nicolas Dupont-Aignan, head of the Gaullist “France Arise!” party that endorsed Le Pen in the last presidential election, polled at 7% and Le Pen’s former associate in the National Front, nationalist party leader Florian Philippot, received just over 1% of the electorate’s backing.

The latest poll has revealed that Eurosceptic parties in France now have the support of 30% of the overall vote, a significant uptick from 25% in August.

France’s traditionally strong leftist parties have also been hit hard with the rise in support for the right. The Eurosceptic far-left party Insoumise led by Jean-Luc Melenchon has seen its support decline from 14 to 11% since August after its leader was embroiled in a corruption inquiry.

Macron’s popularity has taken a hit in recent months following the acrimonious and very public departure of two high-profile ministers and his inability to curb high unemployment as well as rising fuel prices.