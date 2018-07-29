Lawyer who defended Milosevic murdered outside his Belgrade home

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

A well-known Belgrade lawyer who in the past defended late Serbian strongman Slobodan Milosevic was shot dead, gangland-style, in front of his home on Saturday evening.

Dragoslav Ognjanovic, 57, was gunned down in front of his apartment building in the Novi Beograd neighborhood and his 26-year-old son was wounded in the right arm, the Interior Ministry said in a statement.

Ognjanovic was part of the legal team that defended Milosevic at the UN tribunal in The Hague, Netherlands, where he was tried for war crimes of the Balkan wars of the 1990s.

Milosevic died of a heart attack in 2006 before his trial could be concluded.

Over the years, Ognjanovic also defended some of Serbia’s leading underworld figures.

Several prominent members of Serbian and Montenegrin organized crime networks have been killed in Belgrade in the past two years in what police describe as a turf war over the illegal drugs market.