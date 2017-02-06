Latvia fence on Russia border

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

In a bid to stop irregular immigration, Latvia has built the first 23km stretch of a fence on the border with Russia.

As reported by The Baltic times, the first section of the fence has been constructed in the territory in eastern Latvia guarded by the Ludza regional branch of the State Border Guard.

In the coming years, several sections of a 2.7m-high fence topped with barbed wire will be built on the border with Russia, and their total length will be 92km. Altogether, 193km of the 276km-long Latvian-Russian border might be protected by the fence in the future. The remaining stretches of the border have natural obstructions like swamps that hinder illegal border crossing.

The total cost of reinforcing the border with Russia is estimated at €17m, and the work is to be completed by 2019, according to The Baltic Times.