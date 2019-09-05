Euro zone inflation is far below the European Central Bank’s 2% target and, therefore, it is likely the EU will revert to a stimulus program, according to a statement by the ECB’s chief economist Philip Lane on Wednesday.

Lane was addressing an audience at the London School of Economics. His view echoes a statement to the European Parliament by ECB incoming President, Christine Lagarde, who made clear on Tuesday that the board is leaning towards a new stimulus package.

Lagarde secured the backing of a European Parliament committee to become the next ECB President by pledging to keep monetary policy loose, largely in line with Mario Draghi’s strategy. Lagarde now awaits final confirmation by eurozone leaders by mid-October and is expected to take on the mantle by November 1st.

Acknowledging that the ECB’s primary role is to maintain price stability, Lagarde called for a strategic review that would also recognize other priorities, not least climate change. Lagarde also expressed the hope she would never need to make a “whatever it takes” pledge, like her predecessor because that would mean governments are failing to stimulate growth.

With growth slowing and inflation falling short of the ECB’s target for years, the ECB is expected to cut rates deeper into negative territory, compensate banks for the side-effects of negative rates, and continue buying sovereign bonds. The bond-buying program is met with considerable opposition in Germany and the Netherlands, but removing a buyer of last resort amid a crisis does not appear to be an option.

For his part, the ECB’s supervisory board chief, Andrea Enria, urged European lenders on Wednesday to prepare for a period of turbulence, placing an emphasis on liquidity and non-performing loans.

“… We will follow up on our guidance on non-performing loans,” Enria told the European Parliament’s committee on economic affairs, urging lenders to move quickly with Brexit contingency plans.

Banking profitability is weak and lenders’ resilience to a downturn is limited, Estonia’s Central Banker Madis Müller told Eurofi Magazine. “The banks’ resilience to a macroeconomic downturn in the future may be limited, even if their capital ratios have improved,” Müller is quoted as saying.