Lagarde on Greece: “At the present time, no debt haircut needed”

IMF chief Lagarde sets out conditions to de facto join Greek bailout programme

IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde has called on Greece to continue reforms, especially on the tax and pension system, after meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin, Germany.

Lagarde told Germany’s ARD television Wednesday that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) was “much more confident after the progress made by the Greek authorities.” Lagarde further elaborated that Greece’s pension system “is crying out for reforms,” while further reforms are needed for Greece’s income tax system.

On debt issues, Lagarde adds that “at the present time, no haircut is needed. But significant cooperation on the maturity and the interest rates will be needed going forward.”” We need discipline and structural reforms,” she added. However, a debt haircut is currently “not necessary”, but overall, further debt relief should be granted.

The IMF’s heads of mission are expected to join their European colleagues from the European Stability Mechanism (ESM), the European Central Bank (ECB) and the European Commission in Athens next week, in order to “crunch the numbers” and reach a staff-level agreement (SLA) “soon” on Greece’s long delayed second bailout review.

On the issue, Lagarde said that Europeans “need to close ranks” with the IMF, as the EU institutions have a completely different assessment on Greece’s primary surplus targets.