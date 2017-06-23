The Lady still in charge

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

EU-27 preserve their much-guarded unity by pushing hard Brexit decisions in November and focus on the revival of an affair from the good old times for the EU, as “Merkron” is here to stay.

New confidence

While June’s heat wave hit Brussels hard this week, EU-28 heads of state and government gathered for their monthly meet-up, just a few days after the EU-27 “unity power” show-off on the other side of the street, at the European Commission.

EU’s chief negotiator Michel Barnier and his team have been so well prepared for his first negotiating meeting UK Secretary of State for Exiting the EU David Davis, that the British side agreed with whatever was offered to them in terms of talks logistics from Brussels’ Berlaymont. What was then left for the bloc to achieve at its first heads of state and government meeting would be the reconfirmation of the 27 member states unity.

Merkron to the rescue

However, this proved to be the easier task, after the French president, Emmanuel Macron concluded his first attendance at a European Council, alongside the German chancellor Angela Merkel.

As France’s president praised the Franco-German cooperation during the preparation of the EU Summit, Merkel repeated that it is high time that the bloc of the 27 will have to look after their own future and not the negotiations Between the EU-27 and the UK upon the planned withdrawal of Britain from the EU.

Macron advocated a rules-based system of international trade, a point echoed by the German chancellor, ahead of the G20 meeting in Hamburg that will take place on 7-8 July. “Merkron” is now getting ready for the next meeting, a test on how the two sides can deepen cooperation and coordination in migration, defence, security, and trade matters.

Especially on free trade, just a month after US president Donald Trump’s visit to Brussels, challenging the EU trade concept of choice, both Merkel and Macron said that Europe should stand for free trade, and Macron insisted that the EU should put an end at the “rule of the jungle” that keeps governing international trade.

“We are fully committed to a free market economy,” said Macron, asking for respect to multilateral rules. “This attachment to multilateralism does not signify a naivety,” Macron said.

“Reciprocity is the right answer,” said Chancellor Merkel, referring to the Council’s call for European companies to be able to access public procurement markets of trade partners, an issue that was tabled at the European Summit and will be well debated at a G20 level.

A Europe that protects

It may have been the first European Summit for Macron, but not the first time he used the slogan “a Europe that protects. Dating back to 2008, Nicola Sarcozy’s idea about the need of “a Europe that protects”, suits Macron and Merkel’s strong will to move forward to a closer defence cooperation within the bloc.

“When France and Germany speak in one voice, Europe can move forward,” suggested Macron, suggesting that the French – German cooperation is aiming for all EU – member states’ common good. “We refer to a strong commitment,” said Macron, focusing on the launch of the European Defense Fund and the Permanent Structured Cooperation (PESCO), a tool provided in EU’s Lisbon Treaty, that under a strong political will, could become a game changer in European security.

As Macron thanked the European Commission head Jean-Claude Juncker for his work towards the direction of launching the European Defence Fund, Macron focused on how PESCO could make member states move forward together. “On PESCO and the creation of the European Defence Fund, I want to thank the COM for the proposal,” Merkel said echoing Macron. The UK’s departure from the EU opens the way for the EU and its stronger member states to proceed to a stronger defense cooperation, that would be complementary to their NATO membership.

May: “Fair and serious” – Tusk: “below expectations”

European Council president Donald Tusk from his side said that Britain’s offer on citizens’ rights was “below our expectations”. According to the Polish politician, what UK prime minister Theresa May had presented to EU-27 as a plan for EU citizens residing in the UK, it would even worsen the situation for people from the EU member states that will choose to remain within the UK after Brexit.

“Citizens’ rights are the number priority for EU27,” said Tusk. “We want to ensure full rights for EU and UK citizens. The UK offer is below our expectations and risks worsening the situation of citizens. But it will be for our negotiating team to analyse the offer line by line once we receive it on paper.” May is expected to table the full extent of the UK proposal on Monday.

Jean-Claude Juncker on behalf of the European Commission repeated to Ms. May and the UK that the European Council is not the place for negotiations, and that everything is to be discussed across the street between the two negotiating teams.

According to the EU Council president, overall Brexit talks took up “very little time” at the European Summit.

May defends her proposal on citizens’ rights

At the end of the two-day summit in Brussels, where May briefed the EU-27 on her citizens’ rights proposal, the British prime minister attempted to narrow down EU leaders’ criticism, saying that the UK is looking for similar assurances for UK citizens in the EU.

“I want all those EU citizens who are in the UK, who have made their lives and homes in our country, to know that no-one will have to leave,” May said.

“We won’t be seeing families split apart, people will be able to go on living their lives as before. This is a fair and serious offer. It gives those three million EU citizens in the UK certainty about the future of their lives and we want the same certainty for the more than one million UK citizens who are living in the European Union.”