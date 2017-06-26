Labour widens lead over Conservatives

NIGEL RODDIS
Britain's Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn (L) on stage with Glastonbury founder Michael Eavis (R) at the Glastonbury Festival of Contemporary Performing Arts 2017 at Worthy Farm, near Pilton, Somerset, Britain, 24 June 2017. The outdoor festival runs from 21 to 25 June.

Author
NEOnline | IR By NEOnline | IR
Published 10:30 June 26, 2017
Updated 10:38 June 26, 2017

While Hammond braces to replaces Theresa May

By NEOnline | IR
Jeremy Corbyn and the Labour Party are widening their lead against the ruling Conservatives and Theresa May.

Corbyn bolsters PM in waiting profile

The latest YouGov poll published by the Sunday Times suggests the Labour Party is five points ahead of the Tories (46-to-41%). The survey also suggests Corbyn has gained 17 points in popularity, with Theresa May losing 17.

Over the weekend, the Labour leader was invited to address a youthful crowd in Glastonbury, in a rare political address during the famous concert. The move resonates with the record high participation of young voters during the June 8 legislative elections, who have overwhelmingly voted for the Labour party.

“Spreadsheet Phil”

Meanwhile, the Sunday Times reports that there is a strong movement within the Conservative Party to unseat Ms. May and replace her with the Chancellor of the Exchequer, Philip Hammond.

The press refers to Mr. Hammond with his Conservative Party nickname, “spreadsheet Phil.”

Mr. Hammond has repeatedly prioritized a free trade agreement with the EU and has called for membership of the Single European Market to remain on the table. He is said to enjoy conditional support from Brexit Secretary David Davis. The Economist echoes these rumors, while Boris Johnson is also said to be considering a bid, although he would do so only with the support of Ms. May.

epa05685445 Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond walks through Downing Street in London, Britain, 22 December 2016. EPA/HANNAH MCKAY

