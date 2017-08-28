Labour Party opposition supports “transitional” Single Market membership

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

As Brexit talks are about to resume in Brussels with Brexit Secretary David Davies, the Labour Party opposition backs Single Market membership for a transitional period beyond March 2019.

That is a high-risk political choice, which however provides political clarity and choice. While the opposition will suffer domestic criticism, it could also weaken an already divided minority government.

Transitional period consensus

Both the government and the opposition in the UK have come to a consensus that a “transitional period” is required for the period after March 2019. However, that consensus has been undermined by internal party opposition by Brexiteers both within the ruling Conservatives and the Labour opposition.

The Conservative government assumes that Brussels will agree to a transitional period in terms dictated by the UK. Chancellor Philip Hammond and trade secretary Liam Fox want a transitional period during which the UK would be “outside the single market and outside the customs union,” but will have full access to the Single Market in much the same terms.

The Labour Party is now making a clear and more realistic choice, which Nigel Farage was quick to dismiss as political betrayal.

Corbyn promised he would leave the single market. He has now betrayed every Labour voter at the General Election. Liar! pic.twitter.com/R7J7q9D3ZB — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) August 26, 2017

Customs’ Union and Freedom of Movement

In a statement to the Guardian, an anonymous Labour Party spokesperson backed Single Market which is contentious because it implies freedom of movement, Custom’s Union Membership, and European Court of Justice (ECJ) Jurisdiction, and regular contributions to the EU budget.

On Sunday, Brexit shadow secretary Keir Starmer confirmed the Labour Party’s commitment to a transitional period with Single Market membership, making clear that the main opposition party prioritizes “jobs and the economy.”

Freedom of movement breaks with the Conservative government’s main strategy to reduce net migration to the UK – including students – to below 100,000 a year. Customs’ Union membership means the UK cannot make trade deals with third parties, assuming this was ever a realistic prospect.

According to Keir Starmer, that transitional period would be “as short as possible but as long as necessary.”

Limiting freedom of movement

The policy implication for the final version of the Brexit deal is still unclear, but while Labour is willing to negotiate a bespoke trade deal it is also willing to accept Single Market membership.

However, Labour does remain committed to eventually limiting freedom of movement according to Keir Starmer. However, the EU’s position that Single Market access means freedom of capital, goods, and people allows the Conservative government to accuse Labour that it is merely “kicking the can down he road.”

The General Secretary of the Trade Union Confederation told the BBC that he finds Starmer’s prioritization “sensible and reasonable.” However, there are still concerns on how Labour’s decision affects constituencies that voted overwhelmingly to Leave in the North of England, that is, an estimated 37% of the party’s electoral base.

7 out of 10 Labour constituencies voted leave. Single Market membership is EU membership in all but name. Labour must honour the referendum. — Labour Leave (@labourleave) August 27, 2017

Labour’s strategic choice resonates with a series of negative economic data, including decelerating growth, a surging trade deficit, the collapse of the pound’s exchange rate, rising inflation, declining purchasing power, and tumbling business confidence.

Resuming negotiations

Brexit Secretary David Davis is expected to meet the European Commission’s chief negotiator Michel Barnier on Monday.

The biggest priority for the UK is to push forward talks on trade relations beyond march 2019, an issue the European Commission will not address before “sufficient progress” is made on primary issues: citizen’s rights, a financial settlement, and the border with the Republic of Ireland.

Labour’s position limits the Conservative government’s scope for political compromise, as Theresa May seeks to emerge as the guarantor of Brexit.