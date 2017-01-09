Labour leader under pressure to back two-tier EU migration controls

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

The leader of the UK’s Labour Party, Jeremy Corbyn, is under pressure from senior MPs to back a new two-tier system of controls on EU migration.

As reported by The Guardian, the MPs, backed by several former shadow cabinet members, argue that a “progressive, fair and managed” migration system would be in line with Labour values and address the concerns of millions of voters.

The demands come as Labour prepares to fight a vital by-election in Copeland, Cumbria, triggered by the resignation of its MP, Jamie Reed, who won the seat with a majority over the Tories of only 2,564 at the last general election.

If Labour were to lose Copeland to the Tories in the election, which is expected to be held in March, it would be the first time an incumbent governing party had won a seat from the opposition since 1982, reported The Guardian.

In an article published by the Observer, Labour MPs Stephen Kinnock and Emma Reynolds wrote that the “mixed messages” from their party over immigration are proving “deeply corrosive” of voters’ trust. They argued for a credible approach that recognises the strength of feeling in the country about rising immigrant numbers, while protecting UK and European workers and the economy.

Announcing their blueprint for change (with support from senior figures, including the party’s former policy chief and MP for Dagenham, Jon Cruddas, and former shadow cabinet members Rachel Reeves and Caroline Flint) they called on Labour to press British Prime Minister Theresa May to put a two-tier system of controls at the heart of Brexit negotiations.

Based on the plans, tier one would include highly skilled individuals and EU students with a place at British universities. Tier two would be made up of low-skilled and semi-skilled EU workers, whose numbers would be limited by sector-based quotas.

While Labour’s shadow Brexit secretary, Sir Keir Starmer, has said the number of immigrants coming to the UK “should be reduced”, Corbyn and his close ally, the shadow home secretary Diane Abbott, have refused to back any limits or quotas.