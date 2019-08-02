With his party ahead in the polls, Austria’s former Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said he would not be against forming an alliance with the arch-conservative Freedom Party (FPÖ) party to form a coalition in the parliament.

Kurz made clear that his Peoples’ Party (ÖVP) wants to lead the interior ministry in to handle the migration portfolio. In his interview with Austria’s public broadcaster Kurz also said his party open to forming a coalition with partners that would help solidify a strong overwhelming majority in the parliament once new elections are held on 29 September.

The previous ÖVP-FPÖ coalition collapsed earlier in May after a video emerged showing former vice-chancellor and ex-FPÖ party leader, Heinz-Christian Strache, receiving illegal party funding from Russia.