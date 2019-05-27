Kurz loses no-confidence vote in Austria

EPA-EFE//CHRISTIAN BRUNA
Click for full view

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz is leaving after losing a no-confidence vote during a special session of the parliament at the temporary parliament building at the Hofburg Palace in Vienna, Austria, 27 May 2019.

Author
Irene Kostaki By Irene Kostaki Journalist, New Europe
Read Next

Published 20:04 May 27, 2019
Updated 20:04 May 27, 2019

Kurz loses no-confidence vote in Austria

By Irene Kostaki
Journalist, New Europe
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on Google+
Share on LinkedIn
+

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz has been ousted after losing a no-confidence vote in the Austrian parliament on Monday, a day after consolidating power for his centre-right Austrian People’s party.

Kurz and his cabinet were unable to weather a corruption scandal that had already brought down his coalition government earlier this month that involved now-former Vice-Chancellor Heinz-Christian Strache.

Strache was caught appearing to offer public contracts in return for campaign help and media access through Russian connections.

Kurz had previously celebrated a big win for his conservative People’s Party (ÖVP) in Sunday’s European elections, which is projected to gain 34.9% of the vote and two extra European parliament seats, but the opposition claims that the 32-year-old leader must take responsibility for the scandal along with the disgraced Strache.

The no-confidence vote against Kurz took place in a special sitting of parliament with more than half of the MPs withdrawing their support. Kurz is now the shortest-serving chancellor as well as the first in post-war Austrian history to be removed by parliament.

The Social Democrats leader Pamela Rendi-Wagner accused Kurz of a “shameless power grab” while tabling the no-confidence motion.

It is now up to President Alexander Van der Bellen to appoint experts to lead the government ahead of the elections.

Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on Google+
Share on LinkedIn
+