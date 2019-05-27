Kurz loses no-confidence vote in Austria

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz has been ousted after losing a no-confidence vote in the Austrian parliament on Monday, a day after consolidating power for his centre-right Austrian People’s party.

Kurz and his cabinet were unable to weather a corruption scandal that had already brought down his coalition government earlier this month that involved now-former Vice-Chancellor Heinz-Christian Strache.

Strache was caught appearing to offer public contracts in return for campaign help and media access through Russian connections.

Kurz had previously celebrated a big win for his conservative People’s Party (ÖVP) in Sunday’s European elections, which is projected to gain 34.9% of the vote and two extra European parliament seats, but the opposition claims that the 32-year-old leader must take responsibility for the scandal along with the disgraced Strache.

The no-confidence vote against Kurz took place in a special sitting of parliament with more than half of the MPs withdrawing their support. Kurz is now the shortest-serving chancellor as well as the first in post-war Austrian history to be removed by parliament.

The Social Democrats leader Pamela Rendi-Wagner accused Kurz of a “shameless power grab” while tabling the no-confidence motion.

It is now up to President Alexander Van der Bellen to appoint experts to lead the government ahead of the elections.