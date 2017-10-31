Kurds propose a new plan for the federalization of Syria

An emissary to Russia of the influential Kurdish Democratic Union political party, Abd Salam Ali, said that a plan on Syria’s federalization could be discussed at the upcoming Syrian People’s Congress.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

The representative of the Kurdish Democratic Union political party Abd Salam Ali said that possible federalization of Syria may be discussed at the Syrian People’s Congress, announced earlier in October by the Russian President Vladimir Putin at the so-called Valdai conference. According to Salam Ali, preliminary consultations on the future of the self-proclaimed autonomy of the Democratic Federation of Northern Syria are planned to be held already by the middle of November at the Russian military base of Khmeimim in Syria.

“We are open for dialogue and it’s time for Bashar al-Assad to begin talks. We are not calling for full independence from Damascus, but want to establish a federative democratic republic within the framework of a united Syria,” Salam Ali said.

On October 31, representatives of the Syrian government and armed rebel groups started a seventh round of Syrian peace talks in Astana, Kazakhstan, aimed at establishing cease-fire and finalizing a plan delimiting four de-escalation zones.