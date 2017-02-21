Kremlin concerned that Trump’s relation to Moscow is a liability

For President Trump, his relation to Moscow means a standoff with the intelligence community

Vladimir Putin has commissioned a report on Donald Trump‘s psychological makeup, NBC reported on Monday.

Report conclusions

The report is apparently being drafted by retired diplomats and Kremlin staff and is regularly reviewed. Preliminary results suggest Trump is a high-risk decision-maker that treats the Presidency as a business.

President Putin is accused by the U.S intelligence community of personal involvement in the campaign, favouring Trump.

Therefore, Putin’s administration prefers delaying a meeting with President Trump, while the U.S President is embattled at home. If not, it is feared, he will not be able to deliver on some of his campaign promise to improve relations with Moscow.

Trump’s Russian liability

Since his coming to office, there are two kinds of concerns when it comes to the Trump administration and Russia.

The first is that his inner circle is too close to Russia. There are well-established close contacts between the Kremlin and the Trump administration, including the Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Trump’s former campaign manager Paul Manafort. Tillerson is a former oil executive that has worked closely with the Russian government, while Manafort was the campaign manager of Victor Yanukovich.

The second is that he may not have a solid judgment on how to handle intelligence on Russia. Mike Flynn was forced to resign recently, as he admitted that he consulted with the Russian Ambassador in Washington over US sanctions during the transition period. Last week, the former Mossad Director, Danny Yatom, speculated that Flynn fell on his sword or was “thrown under a bus” to protect Donald Trump personally. In sum, Flynn may have been acting on Trump’s direct order when he discussed possible easing of sanctions. More worrying are reports that the intelligence community fears sharing certain information with the President as it could be compromised.