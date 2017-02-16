Kiev, separatists agree to pull back heavy weapons

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

Martin Sajdik, the lead negotiator on the Ukraine crisis for the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) says Ukraine’s warring sides have agreed to withdraw heavy weapons from the front line by February 20 in line with the Minsk peace plan.

Sajdik said Ukraine, Russia, and the Russia-backed separatists all agreed to the move after a fresh round of talks in the Belarusian capital, Minsk.

The agreement comes after a surge in violence earlier this month left several dozen people dead around the town of Avdiyivka.

Under the 2015 Minsk peace plan, the warring parties are supposed to withdraw their big guns to create a buffer zone along the front line.

The Minsk agreement has been repeatedly violated by both sides and no progress has been made toward a political resolution of the conflict in the two years since it was signed.

Also, on Wednesday, Ukraine accused Russian hackers of targeting its power grid, financial system and other infrastructure with a new type of virus that attacks industrial processes, the latest in a series of cyber offensives against the country.

Oleksandr Tkachuk, Ukraine’s security service chief of staff, said at a press conference that the attacks were orchestrated by the Russian security service with help from private software firms and criminal hackers, and looked like they were designed by the same people who created malware known as “BlackEnergy.”

Moscow has repeatedly denied accusations from Kiev that it has been waging a “cyber war” on Ukraine since relations between the two countries collapsed following Moscow’s 2014 annexation of Crimea and the outbreak of Russian-backed separatist fighting in Ukraine’s Donbass region.

The allegations are the latest sign that Russia’s behavior in conflict areas has not changed markedly since Donald Trump became U.S. president last month, calling for warmer relations between Washington and Moscow.