Kenny expected to define his own succession roadmap on Wednesday

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

Irish Prime Minister Enda Kenny is expected to lay down a roadmap for his succession as leader of his Fine Gael party on Wednesday.

The successor will also have to assume responsibility for Ireland’s engagement in Brexit talks, a process with much at stake for the Irish security and economy.

The latest opinion poll suggests the ruling party’s popularity has tumbled to 25%, with the opposition Fine Fail leading with 33%.

Pressed for a comment, the spokesman for the Irish Prime Minister said on Monday that Mr. Kenny would make clear his views on Wednesday. Mr. Kenny is leading a minority government that has recently survived a no-confidence vote, but only just.

The race of succession may have to wait for after St. Patrick’s Day on March 17, when Kenny is expected to visit Washington.

The two leading contenders for Kenny’s succession are the Housing Minister, Simon Coveney, and the Social Protection Minster Leo Varadkar. The Minister for Health, Simon Harris, has not ruled out a bid of his own.

Coveney said on Monday that no one should attempt to put in motion a no confidence vote for Kenny and urged that any final decision should be taken upon Kenny’s return from Washington.