Keep calm and stockpile medicine, says Theresa May

Prime Minister Theresa May is calling for calm, as the government is preparing for a “no deal,” not least by stockpiling products that may be needed during a cliff-edge “no deal” scenario.

In a press conference on Wednesday, the British prime minister was asked whether the public should worry about the stockpiling of medicine. Echoing her Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab, May responded that the UK public should “take reassurance and comfort” from the fact that the government is preparing for a “no deal” Brexit.

Dominic Raab said on Tuesday the government would ensure there were provisions for both food and medicine to deal with disruptions from a “no deal” Brexit.

The British prime minister reiterated that the UK still intends and expects to conclude a trade deal with the EU but is preparing “for every eventuality.”

Following the White Paper announced by Theresa May, which led to vehement criticism by Brexiteers, the government is now back on the line of “no deal is better than a bad deal.”

Over the last few weeks, industrial groups have also announced stockpiling as a strategy to address supply disruptions in the event of a no-deal scenario.