Kazatomprom head says uranium price hinges on producers, market players

ASTANA - The world uranium price in the coming years will depend on the behaviour of the main uranium producers and key players of this market, the chairman of the largest uranium producer Kazatomprom, Galymzhan Pirmatov, said at a press - conference in Astana on December 21.

“All are interested in what the price of uranium will be in the next three years. We know on December last year, the price of uranium dropped to 18 dollars per pound. The main uranium producers had to make difficult de...