Kazatomprom to begin supplying uranium to Iran after P5+1 permission

ASTANA – Kazakh national company Kazatomprom plans to begin its supplying uranium to Iran after permission of “The Six”, the company’s chairman, Galymzhan Pirmatov, said in Astana on December 21.

“According to the UN Security Council resolution, the delivery of uranium concentrate to Iran can be possible only after the permission of the six countries – China, Germany, USA, France, Britain, Russia. Due to the fact that obtaining permission is delayed, Kazatomprom extended the contract with Iran until 2020. The delivery of uranium from Kazakhstan to Iran is planned during 2018-2020, but after the permission of ‘The Six,’” Pirmatov said.

He recalled that the countries signed a contract on the supply of natural uranium concentrate to Iran in April 2016. Kazatomprom, according to the contract, planned to begin deliveries of uranium to Iran this year.

Kazatomprom JSC NAC is a national operator in Kazakhstan for the import and export of uranium, rare metals, and nuclear fuel for nuclear power plants. Samruk-Kazyna JSC is the only shareholder of the company. Kazakhstan has been the world leader in the extraction of natural uranium since 2009.