Kazakhstan’s Tokayev says the world is growing increasingly concerned about election interference

The world community is actively discussing interference into elections and political processes using digital technologies, Kazakhstan’s President Kasym-Zhomart Tokayev said on 23 May during in his address to participants of the 16th Eurasian Media Forum in Almaty.

“The world community expresses deep concern over the issues of protecting people from unauthorised information leaks. Digital interference in elections and political processes is being actively discussed. People need to be immune to new phenomena and threats,” Information and Public Development Minister Dauren Abayev said.

These and other problems should be studied by the media in order to find comprehensive answers Tokayev stressed, while also adding that “As the current president of Kazakhstan, I am committed to holding honest and democratic elections. Therefore, I welcome the participation of representative delegations of international observers and the media.”