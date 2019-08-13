Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev has reassigned Dariga Nazarbayeva, the eldest daughter of former president Nursultan Nazarbayev, as a deputy of the state senate.

Nazarbayeva was named as the Senate Speaker on the same day that her father announced that he would step down in March. Listed by Forbes as the wealthiest woman in Kazakhstan, she headed the Committee on International Affairs, Defense and Security while serving as Speaker.

The position of Senate Speaker is the second-most powerful position in Kazakhstan’s government after the presidency. Upon taking up her constitutionally powerful position earlier this year, Nazarbayeva succeeded her current boss, President Tokayev.

Several media reports from the time that Nazarbayeva became the Speaker said her appointment was an indicator that she would most likely succeed her father as president.

Tokayev, however, won a convincing victory in the country’s July presidential elections, polls that were internationally recognised by the US and EU as having been fair and transparent.

Also re-assigned by Tokayev was Mukhtar Kul-Mukhammed, the Deputy Chairman of the ruling Nur Otan party, who will also become a State Senator. Kul-Mukhammed has served as Chair of the Permanent Committee on International Affairs, Defence, and Security since Nazarbayeva was tapped to take over as Speaker.