Kazakhstan’s Tokayev launches election campaign

President urges Kazakhs to identify main problems in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN, Kazakhstan – The election campaign of Kazakh President Kasym-Zhomart Tokayev began on 13 May with his launch of the Birge, or ‘Together’ campaign, which will be held from 7-13 June. As part of this action, Kazakhs can write about problems, and also offer their own version of their solutions.

As part of the campaign, Kazakhstan’s voters can send suggestions to Tokayev’s public offices, which are operating throughout the country, as well as voice them when they meet with voters and during the campaign’s so-called Door-to-Door Project.

The messages will be published on a special open site, as well as on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

A total of seven candidates, including Tokayev, have applied to run as Kazakhstan’s next president. The other six candidates include Zhambyl Akhmetbekov from the Communist People’s Party of Kazakhstan; Denya Yespayeva from the Ak Zhol Democratic Party; Amirzhan Kosanov from the Fate of the Nation movement; Toleutai Rakhimbekov, representative of the Auyl party; Amangeldy Taspikhov, representative from the Federation of Trade Unions; Sadybek Tugel from the public association Eagles of the Great Steppe.