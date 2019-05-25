Kazakhstan’s presidential candidates prepare for TV debates

TV debates of presidential candidates in Kazakhstan exceed $108,000

NUR-SULTAN, Kazakhstan – Candidates for the presidency of Kazakhstan will take part in a television debate in the nations’ capital, Nur-Sultan, on the eve of the elections, a member of the Central Election Commission of Kazakhstan Lyazzat Suleimen said on 24 May.

The participants will have a chance to present their election programme, with the topic of the first round focusing on economic development priorities in Kazakhstan, which will be followed up by a question and answer session involving the participants.

The topic of the second round will zero in on the social modernisation of Kazakhstan, followed by questions from the moderators.

The third round, which will be framed around the topic is “Voice to the voters” will allow average citizens a chance to directly address the candidates.

At the same time, the Central Election Commission noted that they do not know whether the candidate from the Nur Otan party and the current president of Kazakhstan, Kasym-Zhomart Tokayev, will be able to take part in the debate as he will take part in a meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Council.

The presidential elections in Kazakhstan will be held on 9 June.