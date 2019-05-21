Kazakhstan’s president says land is not for sale to foreigners

New Europe online/KB By New Europe online/KB
Published 23:19 May 21, 2019
Updated 23:19 May 21, 2019

Kazakhstan’s president says land is not for sale to foreigners

NUR-SULTAN, Kazakhstan – Kazakhstan’s President Kasym-Zhomart Tokayev said on 21 May that the Central Asia giant’s land would not be sold to foreign nationals.

“The land is not for sale to foreigners. This is my position as president,” Tokayev said during a meeting with agricultural specialists during a trip to Kostanay region on 21 May.

During a discussion of the Land Code norms in 2016, which imply an increase in the time periods for the lease of land to foreign citizens from 10 to 25 years, mass demonstrations and protests were held in many regions of Kazakhstan. In this regard, a moratorium on the adoption of the norms of the Land Code was introduced until 2021.

