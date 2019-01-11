Kazakhstan’s oil industry gradually increases its capacity

ASTANA - With Kazakhstan in the process of creating an export-oriented, non-commodity-focused economy, the domestic oil industry has been. and remains the main supplier of profits to the state treasury.

Central Asia experts characterise 2018 as a period of increasing capacity, both in oil and gas production and in the development of its pipeline system to increase deliveries for export.

According to Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Energy, the volume of oil production regarding the results of the ...