The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan has approved uniform rules for working with foreign investors that will include guarantees that they receive permits and the necessary government services to carry out investment activities.

“These rules define the levels and participants of the front offices, the interaction and functions of the participants, the procedure for processing documents, monitoring investment projects,” Aybek Smadiyarov, the Kazakh Foreign Ministry spokesman said following the announcement.

Smadiyarov also noted that Kazakhstan’s diplomatic missions around the world would become front-line offices that provide information and consultations to potential investors.