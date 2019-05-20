Kazakhstan’s Kashagan field production resumes ahead of schedule

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

NUR-SULTAN, Kazakhstan – Production at the Kashagan field has successfully ended before the scheduled date, Kazakhstan’s Energy Ministry said on 20 May.

“On Sunday, May 19, 2019, after the successful completion of the first scheduled -preventive maintenance, oil production at the Kashagan field was resumed 10 days ahead of schedule. On the same day, daily production reached 70,000 barrels,” the Energy Ministry said.

Kashagan is an offshore oil field in Kazakhstan’s zone of the Caspian Sea. Work on increasing production capacity will be continued, and in early June of this year, Kashagan should reach the level of production of 370,000-400,000 barrels per day due to repairs.

“Planned — preventive maintenance was completed within 35 days instead of the planned 45. This will allow us to produce 3 million barrels of oil more than we have planned this year,” the press service quoted Kazakhstan’s Energy Minister Kanat Bozumbayev as saying.

On 14 April, North Caspian Operating Company (NCOC), which is the operator of the Kashagan field, launched a scheduled overhaul at the Bolashak plant and on the D island with a full stop of production.

The Kashagan field is one of the largest discoveries of oil over the past 40 years, and its recoverable reserves are approximately 9-13 billion barrels of oil.