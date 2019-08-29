The Central Asian nation of Kazakhstan was once the centre of the Soviet Union’s nuclear testing ground. From 1947-1989, the then-Kazakh SSR was subjected to hundreds of under- and above-ground explosions, including hydrogen bombs, that left large swathes of eastern Kazakhstan highly contaminated and the areas around the testing grounds of Semipalatinsk as one of the most radioactive zones in the world.

With this in mind, and as the East and West inch ever-closer to a new Cold War, Kazakhstan’s former President Nursultan Nazarbayev called on the world’s nuclear-armed nations to push for the universal adoption of the for the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty.

“The world needs a real working mechanism of tough measures against possessing a proliferation of nuclear weapons. Such an agreement exists, adopted on a global scale by the UN, but the mechanism of tough measures must be supported by relevant resolutions of the UN Security Council,” said Nazarbayev, who added, “I made an official proposal to main players in this matter – the United States, Russia, China and other nuclear powers – to meet in our capital (Nur-Sultan, formerly Astana) to reach an agreement.”

Nazarbayev, who on 29 August 1991, took the unprecedented move to close the Semipalatinsk testing site months before the official dissolution of the Soviet Union, was speaking while awarding a namesake award to posthumously award the Japanese-born former IAEA Director-General Yukiya Amano and Lassina Zerbo of Burkina Faso the Nazarbayev Prize for their contributions to strengthening international security, non-proliferation of nuclear weapons, and the peaceful use of nuclear energy.