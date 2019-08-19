Alik Shpekbayev, the head of Kazakhstan’s anti-corruption agency, has been given the green light by the country’s president, Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev, to begin cracking down on civil servants who take part in graft schemes or who accept bribes.

Part of Tokayev’s decree included a provision that all civil servants will be required to publish income and expense declarations.

Several subordinates within Kazakhstan’s state structures may have to be dismissed under the new anti-corruption drive if they are found to be in violation of the country’s illicit enrichment legislation.

Since coming into office earlier this year after succeeding Nursultan Nazarbayev, Tokayev has led a concerted effort to root-out corruption in the state bureaucracies.