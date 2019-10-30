NUR-SULTAN, Kazakhstan – The Ministry of Energy of Kazakhstan plans to hold the first auction on 27 November for the construction of a solar power plant with a capacity of 50 MW, Kazakhstan’s Energy Minister Kanat Bozumbayev said at a government meeting on 30 October

“The construction site is located in the Turkestan region (south of Kazakhstan), the land area is 100 hectares. International players have shown great interest in this auction already. The Ministry of Energy of Kazakhstan plans to prepare such project auctions for sun and wind in the coming years,” Bozumbayev said.

According to him, 87 renewable energy facilities with a total capacity of 1042 MW will operate in Kazakhstan according to the results of 2019.

By the end of 2020, 108 renewable energy facilities with a capacity of 1610 MW will operate in Kazakhstan. And by the end of 2024, the total renewable energy capacity will be at least 3,000 MW.

“Investors from 10 countries are now working in the green energy sector, as well as large financial organizsations such as the EBRD, Asian Development Bank, and Kazakhstan Development Bank. The Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank as the first investment project in Kazakhstan chose the renewable energy facility – a 100 MW wind park in the Zhambyl region. This deal should be completed before the end of this year,” the energy minister said.

Among the investors who came to the green sector are oil companies such as Royal Dutch Shell, Italy’s ENI and France’s Total, which in the competition win the right to implement projects in Kazakhstan.

“Kazakhstan has great potential to reduce the cost of green energy. The government will provide financial assistance, and also intends to increase the duration of the contract for the purchase of electricity to 20 or 25 years. International arbitration will be held on neutral territory,” Bozumbayev said.

According to the Ministry of Energy, Kazakhstan has set a goal to increase the share of renewable energy in total electricity production to 3% in 2020, to 6% in 2025, by 1030 by 10%, and by 2050 renewable and alternative energy sources should not less than half of total energy consumption.