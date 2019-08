Oil production in Kazakhstan is expected to hit 90 million tonnes in 2020 and 100 million tonnes in 2024 due to the expansion of the Tengiz, Karachaganak, Kashagan fields and the commissioning of offshore fields, according to the country’s Economy Minister Ruslan Davlenov.

Davlenov also added tha Kazakhstan’s nominal GDP will amount to 75 trillion tenge (€176.4 billion) in 2020, and 106 trillion tenge (€246.8 billion) in 2024.