NUR-SULTAN, Kazakhstan – Gas ​​production over 10 months of this year amounted to 46.3 billion cubic metres with an increase of 1.5% compared to the same period in 2018, Kazakhstan’s Energy Ministry said on 12 November.

According to the ministry, commercial gas production amounted to 27.12 billion cubic metres, or 98.6% compared to the same period in 2018.

“The volume of domestic consumption of marketable gas amounted to 11.8 billion cubic metres with an increase of 3% compared to the same period in 2018,” the ministry said.

Gas exports amounted to 15.3 billion cubic metres, or 91.1% compared to the same period in 2018. The decline in exports is associated with an increase in domestic gas consumption.

Production of liquefied petroleum gas for 10 months of this year in the amount of 2.6 million tonnes, or 101.7% of the same period in 2018.