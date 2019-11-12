NUR-SULTAN, Kazakhstan – First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev proposed on 12 November the establishment of the Global Alliance of Leaders for a Nuclear-Free World, which he said should become an authoritative global platform for advancing the nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation agenda.

“We have repeatedly talked about the need to halt the erosion of existing nuclear disarmament agreements. In the run-up to the Review Conference of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons next year, we should again reflect on the need to universalise the basic provisions of this instrument,” he told the Astana Club. “I believe that it is necessary to tighten measures of international responsibility for withdrawal from the Treaty, supported by relevant resolutions at the UN Security Council level,” Nazarbayev said.

At the same time, he spoke about the need to develop effective security guarantees for North Korea by all members of the UN Security Council and to form a Catalogue of Confidence-Building Measures between Pyongyang and Seoul aimed at stabilising the situation on the Korean peninsula.