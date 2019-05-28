Kazakhstan prepares for Eurasian Economic Council

Presidents of five countries will gather in the capital of Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN, Kazakhstan – The presidents of five former Soviet republics will gather in Nur-Sultan, on 29 May for a regular meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council (EAEU). The heads of Belarus, Kyrgyzstan and Moldova have already left for Nur-Sultan on 28 May.

The EAEU meeting is timed to coincide with the 25th anniversary of former Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev’s idea of Eurasian integration and the fifth anniversary of the signing of the Treaty on the Eurasian Economic Union, the press service of Akorda reported.

Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev will chair the meeting. Nazarbayev, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, Kyrgyzstan’s Sooronbay Jeenbekov, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will also participate in this meeting.

In addition, Moldovan President Igor Dodon, as the head of the observer state at the EAEU and Tajikistan’s Emomali Rahmon, will also be at the meeting as the guest of honour.

The Heads of State will review current issues and prospects for the development of the EAEU, including the implementation of the digital agenda and key areas of the Union’s international activities, as well as discuss the main guidelines for the macroeconomic policy of the EAEU for 2019-2020.

Following the summit, a joint statement by the heads of the member states of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council on the occasion of the five-year anniversary of the Treaty on the EAEU, as well as the signing of a number of international documents are planned.