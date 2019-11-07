NUR-SULTAN, Kazakhstan – The amount of US investment in Kazakhstan’s economy increased by 17% over the year, the analytical agency Ranking.kz said in a report on 7 November.

“In the first half of this year, the gross inflow of direct investments from the USA to Kazakhstan reached $3 billion — 7% more than in the corresponding period of 2018 ($2.8 billion). Over the past 10 years, the United States has invested in the economy of Kazakhstan more than $ 28 billion,” the report read.

According to analysts, despite the instability of the global economy, American companies continue to show interest to the Kazakh market. In recent years, companies such as Primus Power, Spancrete, Uber, Starbucks, McDonalds and Netflix have entered Kazakhstan.

In recent years, 382 companies with the participation of American capital are operating in Kazakhstan – 335 small, 19 medium and 28 large companies.

In general, at the end of June this year, the accumulated amount of investments from the US to Kazakhstan amounted to $36 billion – 17% more than a year earlier.

The US has invested a maximum of resources in the mining industry. The second most important industry for US investors is financial and insurance activities. The top three most attractive investment sectors are professional, scientific and technical activities.

Partnership development with the US is one of the main priorities of Kazakhstan’s foreign policy, according to the Kazakh government. The US is one of the three largest investors in Kazakhstan.