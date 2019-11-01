NUR-SULTAN, Kazakhstan – Starting on 1 November, Kazakhstan has introduced an Open Skies policy at airports in 11 cities of the republic, the press service of ministry of industrial and infrastructure development of Kazakhstan said on 1 November.

The regime allows foreign carriers to operate with fifth freedom rights on routes not operated by Kazakh carriers.

SalamAir Airlines wants to start flying from Muscat (the capital of Oman) to Almaty in 2020, the Kazakh Aviation Committee said.

Air Astana plans to open three flights a week to Jeddah next year. SCAT intends to fly to Jeddah and Medina (Saudi Arabia) twice a week from 30 November.

On 22 December, a flight on the route Yekaterinburg – Almaty (Ural Airlines) will be launched. Starting from 13 December, the low-cost airline Fly Arystan will begin operating daily flights in the direction of Nur Sultan – Moscow. Negotiations with the airline LOT are going. The Polish airline will increase the number of flights to seven per week from Warsaw to Nur Sultan from the summer of 2020 and will open flights to Almaty from 2021.