Kazakhstan expands list of visa-free countries

NUR-SULTAN, Kazakhstan – Kazakhstan has established a visa-free regime with 61 countries, the press service of the Migration Service Committee of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kazakhstan said on 22 July.
The authorities of this Central Asian republic are trying to increase investment attractiveness and improve the business climate, the ministry said.
“The visa-free regime for 45 countries was granted in one-way order for up to 30 days without the need to register with the migration service authorities,” the ministry said.
Agreements have been concluded on a bilateral basis with 19 countries: Russia, Armenia, Belarus, Georgia, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Mongolia and Ukraine – up to 90 days. Azerbaijan, Argentina, Brazil, South Korea, Cuba, the United Arab Emirates, Serbia, Tajikistan, Turkey and Ecuador – up to 30 days; Hong Kong – up to 14 days.
In accordance with the law “On Migration of the Population”, foreigners are required to issue registration within five days after entering Kazakhstan.
Registration is done in several ways. One of them is registration is issued by the border service at the entrance to Kazakhstan for citizens of 56 economically developed and socially stable countries, as well as all foreigners register.