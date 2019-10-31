NUR-SULTAN, Kazakhstan – The Institute for Foreign Policy Research was created under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan, the press service of the ministry said on 31 October.

“The main goal of the new Institute is to develop practical recommendations on the implementation of priority areas of Kazakhstan’s foreign policy, to identify current trends in world politics and economics, in the field of national and international security,” the press service said.

The Board of Directors of the Institute for Foreign Policy Research is headed by Advisor to the President of Kazakhstan, Maulen Ashimbayev.