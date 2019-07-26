Kazakhstan cleans up Arys from ammunition

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

NUR-SULTAN, Kazakhstan – Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev met with Defence Minister Nurlan Yermekbayev on 25 July in Nur-Sultan where he was briefed on the state of alert of the Armed Forces of Kazakhstan, as well as on the progress of reconstruction in the city of Arys.

In particular, Tokayev was briefed on measures to search for and clean up the territory from elements of ammunition, as well as on restoring the activities of the military camp in Arys, the presidential service said on 25 July.

According to the Minister of Defense, for the moment, about 3000 tonnes of ammunition has been taken out of the warehouses located in military arsenals to safe places.

Tokayev instructed to ensure the timely execution of all works to eliminate the consequences of explosions and the removal of ammunition, as well as to award the dead and most distinguished during the rescue and recovery work of military personnel and representatives of relevant services.

On 24 June, an explosion at an ammunition depot on a military base just outside of Arys killed two, injured dozens and resulted in the evacuation of tens of thousands of city residents.

Tokayev was informed on 25 July about the preparations for the upcoming army games, some of which to be held in Kazakhstan.