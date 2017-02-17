Kazakhstan to build NPP but unsure when project will be realised

A nuclear power plant will be built in Kazakhstan, but the timing of its implementation is not known yet, the country’s Vice Energy Minister Bakhytzhan Dzhaksaliyev said at a press conference in Astana.

“Nuclear power plant in Kazakhstan is not constructed today. But we are quite pragmatic on this issue and clearly understand that nuclear power plant should be built in Kazakhstan. The question is when. We just look at the feasibility of its implementation. Today the country has profit of ...