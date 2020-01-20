NUR-SULTAN, Kazakhstan – The beginning of possible deliveries of Kazakh oil to Belarus is expected after an agreement between two countries enters into force, as well as the commercial benefits of the deal, Kazakhstan’s Energy Ministry said on 20 January.

“First of all, it is necessary to sign and ratify the Agreement between the governments of Kazakhstan and Belarus on these supplies, and secondly, commercial interest is needed for companies supplying Kazakhstani oil and oil products to Belarus,” the ministry said after a meeting between Kazakhstan’s Energy Minister Nurlan Nogayev and Belarusian ambassador to Nur-Sultan Anatoly Nichkasov and Belarusian State Concern for Oil and Chemistry Belneftekhim Vice President Andrei Bunakov.

According to Kazakh energy ministry, the draft Agreement is still being considered by state bodies. “The most optimal option is the supply by pipelines. But if the economy of multimodal deliveries is unprofitable, then such deliveries are also possible,” the energy ministry said in a statement.