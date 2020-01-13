NUR-SULTAN, Kazakhstan – Kazakhstan’s Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tleuberdi will discuss new areas of cooperation with the European Union, Foreign Ministry spokesman Aibek Smadiyarov said on 13 January.

“On January 20-21, the Kazakh delegation, headed by Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tleuberdi, will take part in the 17th meeting of the Kazakhstan-European Union Cooperation Council,” Smadiyarov said at a briefing.

According to him, during the event, the parties plan to discuss current issues of cooperation between Kazakhstan and the European Union, as well as exchange views on relevant aspects of the international agenda.

According to Smadiyarov, during the visit, the Kazakh Foreign Minister is scheduled to meet with officials of the European Commission, the European Parliament and Belgium’s Foreign Ministry.