Kazakh president meets OSCE/ODIHR mission head

Tokayev and Gacek discuss the monitoring of extraordinary presidential elections in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN, Kazakhstan – Kazakhstan President Kasym-Zhomart Tokayev met with the head of the OSCE’s Observer Mission for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) Urszula Gacek, the press service of Akorda reported on 20 May.

During the conversation, Tokayev and Gacek discussed the monitoring of extraordinary presidential elections in Kazakhstan by the mission of the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights.

Tokayev stressed that the upcoming elections will be held in accordance with the law, both honestly and fairly.

Gacek informed Tokayev about the beginning of the activities of international observers, which have begun to monitor the electoral process and are actively working in all regions of Kazakhstan.