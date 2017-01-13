Kashagan oilfield ramps up production to 180,000 barrels per day

Once associated (sour) gas reinjection is started up and optimised, Kashagan Phase 1 is expected to reach production capacity of 370,000 barrels per day

ASTANA – The North Caspian Operating Company NV, Operator of the first offshore oil and gas project in the Kazakhstan sector of the Caspian Sea, announced on January 13 that that as of January 8 it has safely produced and exported one million tonnes of crude oil and condensate from the Kashagan field.

Production commenced in September 2016 and is currently ramping up to a capacity of 180,000 barrels per day. Once associated (sour) gas reinjection is started up and optimised, Kashagan Phase 1 is expected to reach production capacity of 370,000 barrels per day, NCOC said.

The Kashagan field is located in the Kazakhstan sector of the Caspian Sea and extends over a surface area of approximately 75 by 45 kilometres. The reservoir is some 4,200 metres below the shallow waters of the northern part of the Caspian Sea. The present plan for the export of production from the field start-up is to use a mix of existing pipelines as well as rail exports.

The Western Caspian Pipe Consortium route, the Northern Atyrau to Samara route and the Eastern route connect to existing export networks.