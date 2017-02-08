Kaczynski wants nuclear capability for Europe

The leader of the ruling party in Poland, Jaroslaw Kaczynski, has called for Europe to develop a nuclear capability.
Speaking to Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung, Kaczynski said Europe should have the nuclear arsenal to rival Russia, although he conceded the programme would be expensive.
The statement comes following Brexit and the election of US President Donald Trump. Following Britain’s decision to leave the European Union, Europe cannot necessarily count on the U.K’s 215 warheads, while President Trump has called NATO “obsolete.”
In the EU, France is soon to be the last remaining nuclear power with 300 warheads. Russia has 7,000.
However, Kaczynski also noted that Donald Trump is “unfortunately right” when he says that the biggest beneficiary from the EU is Germany.
Pointing towards the tremendous cost of developing the nuclear capability, Ulrich Kühn of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace told the German public broadcaster DW that “NATO still exists” and “conventional weapons are being stationed in Poland and the Baltics.”