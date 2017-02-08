Kaczynski wants nuclear capability for Europe

EPA
An Ukrainian officer stands in front of the empty SS19 nuclear missile containers at the missiles dismantling site in Dnepropetrovsk, February 26 1999. Ukraine, which became a nuclear-free state in 1996 when the last warheads of it's SS-19 and SS-24 missiles were shipped back to Russia in exchange for around $1 billion worth of fuel for Ukraine's five nuclear power plants, dismantled the booster of the last of total 111 once based in Ukraine SS-19 missiles today

Published 11:10 February 8, 2017
Updated 11:15 February 8, 2017

… although he admits that would be expensive

The leader of the ruling party in Poland, Jaroslaw Kaczynski, has called for Europe to develop a nuclear capability.

Speaking to Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung, Kaczynski said Europe should have the nuclear arsenal to rival Russia, although he conceded the programme would be expensive.

The statement comes following Brexit and the election of US President Donald Trump. Following Britain’s decision to leave the European Union, Europe cannot necessarily count on the U.K’s 215 warheads, while President Trump has called NATO “obsolete.”

In the EU, France is soon to be the last remaining nuclear power with 300 warheads. Russia has 7,000.

However, Kaczynski also noted that Donald Trump is “unfortunately right” when he says that the biggest beneficiary from the EU is Germany.

Pointing towards the tremendous cost of developing the nuclear capability, Ulrich Kühn of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace told the German public broadcaster DW that “NATO still exists” and “conventional weapons are being stationed in Poland and the Baltics.”

epa05626557 President of the Law and Justice party Jaroslaw Kaczynski gives a speech in front of the Marshal Jozef Pilsudski monument in Warsaw, Poland, 11 November 2016. The Independence Day marks the restoration of Poland's independence after 123 years of partitions by Austria-Hungary, Prussia, and Russia, at the end of the First World War on 11 November 1918. EPA/PAWEL SUPERNAK POLAND OUT

