Juncker says no deal chaos likely after UK parliament rejects Brexit Withdrawal Agreement

EPA-EFE/PATRICK SEEGER
Jean-Claude Juncker, President of the European Commission, waits to deliver his speech at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, 15 January 2019

Author
Irene Kostaki By Irene Kostaki Journalist
Published 22:05 January 15, 2019
Updated 09:50 January 16, 2019

Only minutes after the House of Commons resoundingly shot down Prime Minister Theresa May‘s Brexit Withdrawal Agreement, European Commission President, Jean-Claude Juncker offered a cryptic warning to British lawmakers, saying chaos was looming as a result of the vote.

“The risk of a disorderly withdrawal by the United Kingdom has increased with this evening’s vote. While we do not want this to happen, the European Commission will continue its contingency work to help ensure the EU is fully prepared,” adds Juncker, urging the U.K. “to clarify its intentions as soon as possible. Time is almost up,” concludes Juncker from Brussels.

European Council President Donald Tusk appealed to British parliamentarians to find immediate answers and took to Twitter to strongly hinted at the need for a second referendum or parliamentary vote to cancel the decision to leave.

 

