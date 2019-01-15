Juncker says no deal chaos likely after UK parliament rejects Brexit Withdrawal Agreement

Tusk suggests UK should hold a second referendum to cancel the 2016 decision to leave

Only minutes after the House of Commons resoundingly shot down Prime Minister Theresa May‘s Brexit Withdrawal Agreement, European Commission President, Jean-Claude Juncker offered a cryptic warning to British lawmakers, saying chaos was looming as a result of the vote.

“The risk of a disorderly withdrawal by the United Kingdom has increased with this evening’s vote. While we do not want this to happen, the European Commission will continue its contingency work to help ensure the EU is fully prepared,” adds Juncker, urging the U.K. “to clarify its intentions as soon as possible. Time is almost up,” concludes Juncker from Brussels.

European Council President Donald Tusk appealed to British parliamentarians to find immediate answers and took to Twitter to strongly hinted at the need for a second referendum or parliamentary vote to cancel the decision to leave.

If a deal is impossible, and no one wants no deal, then who will finally have the courage to say what the only positive solution is? — Donald Tusk (@eucopresident) January 15, 2019