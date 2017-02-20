Juncker will shape the future of the EU but will not resign

La Republicca says the President of the European Commission will decide in the next four weeks whether or not to resign

The European Commission has categorically denied Jean–Claude Juncker is considering to resign in response to Italian Daily Repubblica, who stated in an article that Juncker could resign over the next four weeks.

In a recent interview with the German public broadcaster DW, Juncker said that he would not be seeking a second term. Though the statement was spread in media reports, Juncker had already said during his campaign for the position that “5 years would be enough”.

The Italian Daily claims that the former Prime Minister of Luxembourg and President of the European Commission has political reasons to consider a resignation.

The European Commission categorically denied the report. A spokesperson referred to it as “pure fabrication”.

“In 2014 the president in an interview said very clearly that 5 years would be enough of him for the very simple reason, by announcing by the beginning of his term to not seek a second term. That he would be free to say whatever he wished without being suspected of seeking a second term,” said Deputy Chief Spokesperson of the European Commission Alexander Winterstein.

Motive

The Italian daily cites anonymous “authoritative European sources,” suggesting that the President of the European Commission has presented his interlocutors with an ultimatum. Either he will be allowed to shape the Union’s future, or he will refuse to stick around to administer its demise.

In sum, the decision hinges on a much-awaited publication by the European Commission of a White Paper on the future of the European Union to mark the 60th anniversary of the Treaty of Rome on March 25. The publication was expected on March 8. The paper is supposed to be bold, proposing a federalist trajectory.

However, the White Paper is now faced with reservations from both the Mark Rutte and Angela Merkel, who fear a backlash, according to La Repubblica Given that only strong support from the original six would make such a project viable, the President of the European Commission was supposedly ready to resign if Chancellor Merkel asked him to shelve the White Paper.

The European Commission speaks of “rumors” and “echo chambers.””One thing is clear, the President will complete his term devoting a great deal of energy and enthusiasm to his work as he has when he set foot to this building and he won’t be seeking a second term in office as he said.

Supposed Timing

To the extent this information is correct, the choice is between a resignation now or the management of the current situation until 2019, according to the Italian Daily.

The calendar for March is particularly heated.

The European Council in March 9-10 will show whether there is a White Paper to discuss.

On March 13, the President of the European Commission expects the Brexit notification from Prime Minister Theresa May. The question subsequently is whether there will indeed be a united front or will London be able to split the 27 member-states into various camps seeking a different kind of deal.

According to La Repubblica, by March 25 the President of the European Commission will have decided on the basis of actual support in the Council of Ministers rather than responses to hypothetical questions.

Successor

Should the President of the European Commission resign, there are two likely successors: the Finnish Vice President, Jyrki Katainen, or the Dutch Vice-President Frans Timmermans. The strongest candidacy appears to be that of the Finn, mostly due to his political affiliation with the European People’s Party.

Juncker came to office in November 2014 as the first leader chosen by popular vote, nominated as Spitzenkandidat by the EPP.