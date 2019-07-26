Juncker tells Johnson Brexit deal won’t change

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker has told the UK’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson, a day after the latter succeeded Theresa May at 10 Downing Street, that Brussels will not reopen Brexit negotiations and reiterated that the deal signed by May and Juncker late last year was the EU’s final offer when it comes to the future relationship between the United Kingdom and the EU, a European Commission Spokesperson told New Europe.

“Juncker congratulated Prime Minister Johnson on his appointment,” the spokesperson said while adding that Juncker was firm in his stance that the Brussels’ position on the Withdrawal Agreement remains unchanged.

The Commission, according to the spokesperson, remains open to “adding language” to the Political Declaration in line with the EU leaders’ decisions, but that they must be compatible with the Withdrawal Agreement.

“President Juncker reiterated that the Commission remains available over the coming weeks should the United Kingdom wish to hold talks and clarify its position in more detail,” the spokesperson before hinting that Johnson is unlikely to travel to Brussels within the next few days.

Johnson has vowed to take Britain out of the EU on 31 October with or without a formal withdrawal accord.